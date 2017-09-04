Children rescued from Rockaway house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKAWAY BEACH, New York — Firefighters rescued a baby and a toddler from a house fire in Rockaway early Monday.

The fire occurred before 2:30 a.m. at 173 Beach 91 Street on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a house in Rockaway Beach, said the FDNY.

A mother living in the home noticed the fire first and shouted to her husband. He jumped out of a window.

The mother, trapped inside with the couple's newborn girl and toddler, punched a hole in the window so they could get oxygen. She and her husband were shouting back and forth about how they could rescue their children.

"She was looking below for someone to drop the baby to," said FDNY Lieutenant Joseph Costa.

He and FDNY Lieutenant Sean Hayden rushed in.

"When you have someone hanging out the window ready to drop a baby and jump, everything that we learned and trained for comes into play," Hayden said.

More than a dozen people, including seven firefighters, were hospitalized after the two-alarm fire broke out.

The fire was under control after 3 a.m.

Several people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.