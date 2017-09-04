Belmar mayor suspends Labor Day beach fees for Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMAR, N.J — It’s the unofficial end to the summer, and the last day to hit the beaches.

One town along the Jersey Shore is offering a little incentive for beachgoers Monday with free admission and parking.

The mayor of Belmar said the beach is free today, so enjoy the sun. All he's asking is that beachgoers donate to their Harvey relief effort.

Mayor Matt Doherty ordered Belmar to suspend all beach badges and parking fees this Labor Day.

Instead, he's asking residents and visitors to donate to Belmar's relief effort for the people who live in Rockport, Texas.

Rockport is a coastal town similar in size to Belmar, which sustained catastrophic damage during Hurricane Harvey, including one reported death.

The mayor has also called on local businesses to help by donating proceeds.

Mayor Doherty led Belmar's own recovery in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy five years ago and said he wants to do all he can to help the people of Rockport.

He said he will be heading to Texas next week to hand-deliver the money raised.

The borough council is expected to adopt Rockport as a sister city on Tuesday to make things official.