Amtrak wraps up Penn Station repairs, regular service resumes

NEW YORK — Officials say it will be business as usual at Penn Station Tuesday as regularly scheduled operations resume after months of repair work.

Service was reduced for Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road after the work started in July. The pared-down schedule prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to title it ‘the summer of hell.’ Despite the name, the repairs were done on time and on budget.

“This accelerated work was an enormous undertaking,” said Amtrak co-CEO Wick Moorman.

The work isn’t over just yet though. This summer’s repairs focused on the sorting mechanism that routes trains between New York and New Jersey as well as trains to the LIRR’s West Side rail yard.

There’s still more infrastructure work to do.

“We have more work planned throughout the fall, winter and into next year to improve other areas of track within New York Penn Station,” Moorman said. “Now we need continued investment from the federal government, our railroad partners, and the states to help us make the necessary improvements to infrastructure at Penn Station and all along the entire Northeast Corridor.”