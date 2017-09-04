91-year-old Manhattan man worries his apartment ceiling may cave in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darlene Murphy lives in the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side and, while she admits she has her own problems with her ceilings and floors, she's more worried about the condition of her 91-year-old neighbor's apartment.

"He is an old man. He could be my father," said Murphy.

Salvador Colon's bathroom ceiling has been caving in for months now.

"This is terrible, said Colon. "I've been waiting a long time."

Colon fears his living room ceiling could be next.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, "All NYCHA residents deserve to live in a safe, clean home. Staff is aware of the issue and will complete the repairs as soon as possible to ensure our resident has a better quality home. We can and will do better.”

If you gave a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.