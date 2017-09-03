Trump, asked if he’d attack North Korea, says: ‘We’ll see’

North Korea on Sunday claimed a “perfect success” for its most powerful nuclear test so far, a further step in the development of weapons capable of striking anywhere in the United States. President Donald Trump, asked if he would attack the North, said, “We’ll see.”

The latest provocation from the isolated communist country reinforces the danger facing America, Trump had said earlier in a series of tweets, adding that “talk of appeasement” is pointless.

“They only understand one thing!” Trump wrote, without elaboration, as he prepared to meet later with his national security team. It was the first nuclear test since Trump took office in January.

Hours later, after attending church in Washington, the president made his “We’ll see” comment in response to a question from reporters.

He tweeted Sunday that he plans to meet with General John Kelly, General Jim Mattis and other military leaders to discuss North Korea. Trump plants to meet with them at the White House.

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

He also tweeted that “the United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”