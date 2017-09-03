Property manager of Queens building with Nazi posters arrested

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — The property manager of a Queens building whose lobby is filled with swastikas and confederate flags was arrested Sunday, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer’s office confirmed.

Neil Milano faces harassment charges for allegedly stalking one of his tenants.

Last month, city officials launched a formal investigation into Milano’s condo building which features displays of nazi and confederate symbols along with gun imagery in the building’s lobby.

“No one should have to walk through a lobby with swastikas or Hitler or racist images,” Van Bramer said.

Some tenants accused Milano for creating a hostile environment of harassment.

Milano was also caught on surveillance camera wearing a Trump mask and plastering the building with stickers. His lawyer maintains the displays are not offensive, but rather a history lesson.