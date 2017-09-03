Police shoot man in chest in NJ

FORT LEE, NJ — Police shot a man in the chest in Fort Lee on Sunday morning.

He was shot and taken to the hospital after police were called to a house on Summit Avenue, officials said. The man’s condition was not immediately clear. No identifying information has been released.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m, Fort Lee Police Chief Keith Bendul said. Police officials said all weapons have been recovered.

The Fort Lee Police Department is not going to release any additional information, all updates will come from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say the shooting victim is currently in critical but stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center, officials from the Prosecutor’s Office said. Several involved Fort Lee officers were taken to Englewood Hospital for evaluation.

