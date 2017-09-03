Cops search for NJ hit-and-run driver as victim, 15, deals with injuries

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ — Police in New Jersey have asked for help finding the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a 15-year-old girl in New Jersey.

Tiffany Pham was hit around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of New Brunswick Avenue and Cedarwood Drive. The driver fled the scene, leaving Pham with multiple broken bones and serious head trauma.

She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

“Tiffany’s family is now left with accumulating medical expenses, on top of their devastation from this senseless crime,” a GoFundMe post raising money for medical expenses says.

Police believe the driver was traveling south on New Brunswick Avenue at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Piscataway Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Constance Crea at (732) 562-2340.