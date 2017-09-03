Medical examiner rules death of man found wrapped in tarp a homicide

Editor’s note: A photo of the wrapped body is embedded at the bottom of this article. Viewer discretion is advised.

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — The man whose body was found wrapped in a blue tarp at a Brooklyn marina was murdered, officials said Sunday.

He was killed by blunt trauma to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The man’s body was found wrapped in a tarp Saturday morning in the water behind a Walgreens in Brooklyn around 10:30 a.m., police sources said.

One local spoke to PIX11, saying she was surprised by the discovery.

“It’s very unusual for this area,” the woman said. “Not something we expect. It’s a very safe area.”

A body wrapped in tarp and duct tape was found in Mill Basin, Brooklyn. (Photo credit: Paul Rosenberg)