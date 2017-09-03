Man who tried to kidnap girl,12, in Queens is arrested: police

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Police have arrested a man they say tried to kidnap a girl Thursday in Queens.

Vladimir Suero, 38, has been arrested and faces the following charges — two counts of kidnapping, two counts of harassment, and one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

Suero is accused of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in a Key Food parking lot on Jamaica Avenue near Hempstead Avenue. He allegedly grabbed the girl by the arm and said, “Come with me,” in Spanish.

The girl’s mother grabbed the child’s other arm and pulled her away from Suero, who ran away heading west on Jamaica Avenue, police said.

