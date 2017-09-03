Man stabbed in chest near Central Park

MANHATTAN — A man was stabbed in the chest just outside of Central Park on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

He was rushed to Cornell Hospital in serious condition, an FDNY spokesman said.

The man – who appears to be in his 20s – was stabbed around 1:20 p.m. near Central Park South and Columbus Circle, police said. The stabbing injury does not appear to be life threatening.

NYPD officers are canvassing the area looking for the culprit.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.