BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, officials said.

The 49-year-old victim was shot in the head on Herkimer and Nostrand Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police are looking for a man wearing an army jacket and a grey hat.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

No identifying information is available. This is a developing story; check back for updates