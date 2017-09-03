Ferry rescues stranded NY boaters knocked into water by wave

BAY SHORE, NY — A Fire Island Ferry captain and his crew rescued two boaters after a wave knocked them out of their boat Saturday night, officials said.

Gerard Corsini, 52, and Donald Deveau, 63, were in Great South Bay about a half mile from the marino when their boat hit a wave and the men went overboard, Suffolk County Police Department officials said. They were in the water for about 30 minutes when crew on the Fire Island Ferry Voyager spotted a light.

One of the men in the water was holding up a cell phone.

Crew members Richard Stewart, John Murray and James Sorzono threw life rings and life jackets to the men and pulled them aboard the ferry, police officials said. Marine Bureau Officers Robert Reed and Robert Reuter headed out to get Corsini and Deveau’s boat and brought it back to shore.

Corsini and Deveau refused medical treatment after they were rescued.