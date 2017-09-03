Bear on the loose in NJ town

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — A black bear is on the loose in Little Falls, New Jersey, the town’s mayor warned.

The state’s Fish and Game department has been advised, but, pursuant to regulations, there is no action police or government officials can take at this moment in time.

Black bears are not normally aggressive if unprovoked, but residents have been warned not to get close to the black bear cub. People who spot the bear have been advised to call police at 973-256-0200 ext. 0 so the department can monitor the bear’s location.