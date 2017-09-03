Great Labor Day Weather. Is Irma a Threat Next Weekend?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a nighttime soaking from the remnants of Harvey, it remained gray into the afternoon. It was another unusually cool September day featuring autumn

like highs in the upper 60's to low 70's. This is more normal for the early part of October. Clouds began to break by late day though. There may be one last

round of showers but overall, the weather will improve significantly, in time for Labor Day. Expect a mostly sunny sky and highs finally breaking 80. Enjoy it!

Tuesday will bring us a return to summer. It has been a while but the forecast is for a very warm and humid day with highs in the middle and upper 80's.

Then a cold front will approach so there may be a thunderstorm in spots by the end of the day or evening.

Wednesday will also be warm and humid but with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day into Wednesday night and also on Thursday because the cold front responsible for the showers will likely slow down.

Of course, we're continuing to watch another major hurricane named Irma. She is moving generally west in the lower Atlantic and should approach the Lesser Antilles/ Windward Islands. A hurricane watch has been issued for the northern islands. After that, we have to keep a very close eye on future movement to see

if she will continue towards Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Haiti. Then, she could bend towards the Bahamas and east coast. Time frame for that is at the end of next weekend

or the beginning of next week.