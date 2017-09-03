3-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car Sunday night, officials said.

The child was struck near the intersection of Ridgewood and Avon Avenues just before 5:30 p.m.

The 3-year-old was taken to Rutgers University Hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

The driver fled south on Ridgewood Avenue.

Police are looking for a black convertible Mercedes Benz. The driver of the car is described as bald and wearing glasses.

Submit tips to Newark police by calling the department’s 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (695-4867).