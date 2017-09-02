Worker struck by plane propeller at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say a worker was struck and seriously injured by a moving airline propeller at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police department spokesman Joseph Pentangelo says the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in a maintenance area of the airport across from Terminal A. But further details were not immediately available.

The injured woman, a 54-year-old Orange resident who works for United Airlines, suffered a serious head injury.

She is being treated at University Hospital.

Authorities say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Officials say the accident didn’t disrupt airport operations.