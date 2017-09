WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan —A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Washington Heights Friday night, police said.

The 43-year-old woman and her dog was crossing St. Nicholas Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. when she was hit by a dark-colored Chrysler, police said. The vehicle fled southbound on St. Nicholas Avenue.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she is being treated for severe trauma to the head and body.

The investigation is ongoing.