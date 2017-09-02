Trump meets Harvey survivors, volunteers in Houston

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump loaded up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban Houston.

Trump spoke at the First Church in Pearland, where volunteers were handing out relief supplies such as food and hygiene products. He called the coordination between federal, state and local officials “terrific” and repeatedly praised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “great.”

Afterwards, Melania joined him in loading supplies provided by Feed The Children and Red Cross, including pallets of water bottles.

It was his second trip to Texas in a week, and this time his first order of business was to meet with those affected by the record-setting rainfall and flooding. He’s also set to survey some of the damage and head to Lake Charles, Louisiana, another hard-hit area.

Trump also helped serve lunch as a Houston shelter for people displaced by Harvey. The American Red Cross said this week that more than 17,000 people have sought refuge in Texas shelters.

Trump noted “fantastic” cooperation between federal, state and local officials responding to the storm and flooding that caused widespread displacement and destruction. He said of the damage, “There’s a lot of water, but it’s moving out.”

He says he wants to handle it “better than ever before.” Trump also says he wants future presidential administrations to look back on Harvey and say the way Trump handled the storm is the way disaster management should be done.