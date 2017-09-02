What you can do to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Tennis great Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl

Posted 6:17 PM, September 2, 2017, by

Serena Williams (L) and Alexis Ohanian attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, according to her coach and the US Open’s official Twitter account.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Her sister Venus Williams also confirmed the birth during an interview before her match at the US Open on Friday when asked about Serena having a baby girl and her feelings on becoming an aunt. She said, “Obviously I’m super excited, words can’t describe.”

The US Open congratulated Williams on its Twitter page, “@serenawilliams won a new title on Day 5 at the #USOpen: Mom.”

Serena’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou announced on his verified Twitter account, “Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation.”

He also wished her a speedy recovery. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Serena or fiancé Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, have not issued an official statement on social media.