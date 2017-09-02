Teen who grazed 1-year-old, shot man in Brooklyn arrested: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The teenage gunman accused of grazing a 1-year-old and injuring a man in a shooting in Brooklyn has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Lyemel Summerville, 19, has been arrested and faces the following charges — four counts of second-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

The Brooklyn teen is accused of opening fire two weeks ago, on Saturday, Aug. 19, injuring the toddler and another man, police said.

Summerville and the man, 20, engaged in a verbal dispute near Junius Street and Sutter Avenue when the teen opened fire, shooting a single round, according to police.

The bullet struck the man in the thigh before passing through and grazing the 1-year-old in the knee, police said.

Both victims were hospitalized.

