Sketch released of man who tried to kidnap 12-year-old girl in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Police released a sketch this morning of a man they say tried to kidnap a girl outside a Queens grocery store.

The 12-year-old girl was with her mom at about 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Key Food parking lot on Jamaica Avenue near Hempstead Avenue when a man grabbed the child by the arm and said, “You are coming with me,” in Spanish, police said.

The girl’s mother grabbed the child’s other arm and pulled her away from the stranger, who ran away heading west on Jamaica Avenue, police said.

The culprit is described as a slim male with dark skin between 30 and 40 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and a grey hat.

He has a red cross tattooed on his forehead and a tattooed picture of a rabbit on his neck, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).