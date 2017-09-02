Photos: Kids celebrate at West Indian American Junior Carnival Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Ahead of the West Indian American Day Carnival on Labor Day, children celebrated at a juniors’ event Saturday in Crown Heights.

The Junior Carnival Parade invited kids to dress up and enjoy a family-friends parade and band competition.

The gathering comes two days ahead of J'Ouvert, an early morning Labor Day celebration overshadowed by violence in recent years. Monday's J'Ouvert will start at 6 a.m. — four hours later than in past years.

Later Monday morning, New Yorkers will celebrate at the Carribean Carnival Parade.

