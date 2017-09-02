NY Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz dead: officials

QUEENS — Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz has died, local officials announced Saturday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie confirmed Simanowitz’s death in a statement around 11 p.m.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and colleague,” Heastie stated.

Simanowitz was a proud father of four and public servant, Heastie said, adding he would most remember Simanowitz’s quick wit and intelligence.

The assemblyman was first elected to represent the 27th district in Queens in 2011. The district includes the communities of College Point, Whitestone, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens Hills, Electchester, Pomonok, Briarwood, Kew Gardens and Richmond Hill.

Shortly after Heastie made the announcement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement confirming Simanowitz’s passing.

“Simanowitz worked every day to make life better for his constituents and I join them and all New Yorkers in mourning his sudden passing,” Cuomo said. “We shared a love for our home borough of Queens and a belief in public service as a vehicle for positive change.”

The Yeshiva World first reported Simanowitz’s death, shortly before Heastie released the statement.

The publication reports the assemblyman battled an illness for multiple years, and was a “tremendous voice for the Jewish community.”