Man stabbed multiple times on C train during attempted robbery

MANHATTAN — A 61-year-old man was stabbed several times during an attempted robbery on the subway Saturday morning, officials said.

It happened around 6 a.m. on a southbound C train between 125th Street and Columbus Circle.

The attacker tried to rob the 61-year-old man. When the victim fought back, the attacker stabbed him three times in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police have one man in custody.

