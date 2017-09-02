Body found wrapped in tarp in Brooklyn

Editor’s note: A photo of the wrapped body is embedded at the bottom of this article. Viewer discretion is advised.

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A body wrapped in tarp and duct tape was found Saturday morning in the water behind a Walgreens in Brooklyn, police sources said.

A call came in to police at about 10:30 a.m. that a body was found behind the Walgreens on Avenue U and East 58th Street.

The body was removed from water.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

