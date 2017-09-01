Video shows mother pulling gun during fight in Walmart back-to-school aisle

NOVI, Mich. — Video shows workers and shoppers scattering after a woman pulled out a gun during a fight in the school supplies aisle at a Michigan Walmart.

According to WJBK, the incident started when a couple of women shopping together began to argue with a 20-year-old woman and her mother.

Both groups of women wanted to buy the last notebook on the shelf, and an argument broke out over who reached for it first. Shoving ensued and witnesses say the two women, ages 32 and 40, began pulling the 20-year-old’s hair.

Police told WJBK that the 20-year-old’s mother then pulled out her gun and ordered the two women to stop attacking her daughter. Video shows customers and employees running away from the area.

The armed woman is licensed to carry a concealed weapon, according to police. Authorities confirmed that the gun was loaded but no round was in the chamber.

No one was hurt in the incident, but Novi Police Detective Scott Baetens called it a “senseless act of violence all the way around.”

Prosecutors are trying to determine if the woman pulled out the gun in self-defense, and if any other women will face charges.

Investigators are looking for more witnesses to come forward and are trying to get surveillance video from the store to get a closer look at what happened.