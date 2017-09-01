Time Out New York: Things to do this Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Labor Day weekend! Here's Time Out New York's picks for Saturday and Sunday:

MoMA PS1 Warm Up 2017: The alfresco music series returns for the season bringing new sounds and DJs from all around the world.

Where: 22-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.

Cost: $18 - $22

Coney Island Beard and Moustache Competition: Host Adam RealMan invites you to grab a dog and witness the waxed and combed creations New York`s most ostentatious have cultivated on their faces.

Where: 1208 Surf Avenue

When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $20

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit : This city tradition feels fresh every spring when artists following in the footsteps of Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning set up shop in the park.

Where: Washington Square Park

When: Sept. 2 and 3 at noon

Cost: Free