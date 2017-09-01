What you can do to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Shark spotted near man who attempted to flee police by swimming out to sea

SURF CITY, N.C. — Authorities in Surf City, North Carolina, say a fleeing suspect swam out to sea before being arrested more than three hours later at a neighboring town's beachfront.

Zachary Kingsbury was arrested on Aug. 30, 2017, after allegedly attempting to evade Surf City police by jumping in the ocean. (Pender County Jail)

Surf City police said in a news release that an officer stopped a driver Wednesday and spotted "illegal contraband."

They said the driver jumped into the ocean and police used a drone to follow the swimming suspect. It recorded video footage of a shark swimming about 60 feet (18 meters) from him before it turned away. The drone lost sight of him after an hour, more than 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) offshore.

After a sea and air search by multiple agencies, 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury of Lynnwood, Washington was arrested near a beach access point in North Topsail. He faces multiple drug charges.