SEE IT: Baby monkey makes debut at Bronx Zoo

BRONX – The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has welcomed a baby Angolan colobus monkey to their exhibit.

The baby primate was born in August at the zoo’s Congo Gorilla Forest exhibit.

The species is native to parts of African jungles, particularly northern Angola and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the zoo stated in a news release. They can also be found in Tanzania and Kenya.

They are known for their long tails that help them balance while moving through trees in search of food.

The baby, whose gender has not been determined, joins five colobus monkeys, including one adult male, two adult females, one juvenile female, and one juvenile male at the Congo Gorilla Forest.

The WCS’s Bronx Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.