NEW YORK — The NYC Fair opens Friday, just in time for Labor Day weekend, and PIX11's Andrew Ramos is giving you a sneak peak by tackling it in just 60 seconds.

The four-day fair is at Belmont Park, and open:

Friday: 6 - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.