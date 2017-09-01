New video of men involved in Cypress Hills Cemetery vandalism released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police on Friday released a new video of the men accused of vandalizing headstones and mausoleums in Cypress Hills Cemetery.

In mid-August, three men entered the cemetery grounds, damaging more than 40 headstones, said police.

The men knocked over and spray-painted derogatory words on the headstones, including anti-Asian and other vulgar remarks, police said.

The three men broke marble stones on around 15 vaults and spray-painted derogatory graffiti inside the Memorial Abbey mausoleum, according to police.

The police described the men as being around 16 and 19 years old.

The men were using their phones to take selfies and other photos in the surveillance video, and they may have posted photos and videos to social media.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident at the cemetery, located at 833 Jamaica Ave. in Brooklyn.

