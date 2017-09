LOWER MANHATTAN — Firefighter are on the scene of a massive fire that is spreading through a 5-story building in Lower Manhattan.

According to the FDNY, several floors of the building at 24 Murray Street have been consumed by the fire.

The lower level of the building contains stores and the upper levels are apartments.

The 4-alarm fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

