It’s a G thing: Everybody dance now

For Andy Jimenez, there’s nothing like hitting the dance floor inside the Kingsbridge Heights community center in the Bronx.

Each week he and dozens of others take part in free classes offered by "Everybody Dance Now!"

“I had never found a center like this and a person who could actually like show me dance moves," Jimenez said. "I never knew I would be dancing in my life."

The national nonprofit creates a platform of self-empowerment for youth in underserved communities.

Kunle Oladehin launched the New York chapter last spring and it’s already exploded, serving about 800 kids across the city.

“Dance gives them a positive alternative, what i think dance brings is a chance for them to tap into their potential, a chance for them to be right," he said. "There is no wrong movement.

“We focus on hip hop and street dance. We feel the communities we’re serving, we want to teach something that’s relevant to them, that they’re excited about.”

It's something he can relate to. After years studying biology at Harvard and Columbia, he stepped away from a career in medicine for this.

“I just needed to be more fully involved in something that was true to my heart, not just something that paid the bills," he said.

All of the teachers are dancers, volunteering their time to give back.