‘I think I did it’: Man accused of stabbing wife told 911 he killed her in a dream

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his wife after he woke up covered in blood — his wife dead on the floor, WTVD reported.

During the 911 call, 28-year-old Matthew James Phelps said he thought he killed his wife in a dream.

“I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it,” Phelps said on the call. “I can’t believe this.”

She was later identified as 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps.

He later police that he had trouble sleeping and may have taken too much cold medicine.

The stabbing happened just before 1:15 a.m. at the couple’s Raleigh home.

Phelps has been charged with murder and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.