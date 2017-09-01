Harvey pets taken to animal shelters as adoptable animals brought to tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMERSON, N.J. — Shelters across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi are awaiting an influx of dogs and cats from flood ravaged Southeast Texas.

To make room for those pets, they must find a place for their current animals.

Volunteers are bringing animals up to foster homes and no-kill shelters in New Jersey and New York.

"We need fosters, adopters, donations, anything that you can do," rescuer Judi Eskenazi said.

Two different transports arrived in Emerson, New Jersey Friday morning.

Volunteers gathered the pets from the crowded shelters to give them a chance at a home in New Jersey or New York.

In addition to rescuing the pets, Robyn Urman of Pet ResQ Inc. organized the collection of pet food, medicine, crates, diapers, formulas and clothing.

"For the next couple weeks, humanity is going to be what we are supposed to be every day," Urman said.

The trucks that brought the pets up to New Jersey, are now taking the supplies down to Texas.

The rescuers said they didn't want to bring pets directly from the flood zone. The hope is that pets can be reunited with their families.

To learn about how you can help the pet rescue efforts you can ​check out ​http://www.petresqinc.org.