Harvey donations collected by Long Island community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — What started out as just an idea for one Long island family has grown into hundreds of people helping out those affected by Harvey.

The storm devastated parts of Texas, which was something that hit home for many in a community once ravaged by Superstorm sandy.

“We can sympathize, and we know what we’re going thru at this moment, and our hearts go to them,” said volunteer Terrance Rosenzweig.

For days, supplies have been filling St. Mary of the Isle in Long Beach with enough food and water to fill nearly ten truckloads. Others said this is what their community is all about.

“Everyone wants to help, everyone wants to do something,” said organizer Tim Kramer.

With the Texas flag flying high above the parish, the packing is continuing day into night by those young and old.

People just want to help out any way they can and say their hearts go out to those affected by this tragedy