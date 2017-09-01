Group of 5 ambush, rob livery cab driver in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The search is on for a group of robbers police say ambushed a taxi driver Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Just before 4 a.m. , the 42-year-old victim picked up two people in Greenwood Heights and drove them to Berriman Street and Liberty Avenue in East New York, police said. That’s when three others approached the vehicle and punched the driver in the face.

The five attackers— two men and three women — then stole approximately $150 and a Bluetooth headset from the driver.

The group fled in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance images of the attackers. Officials have described the group as being between 20 to 25 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).