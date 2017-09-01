Fiery motorcycle crash leaves two people dead in Jersey City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Two people are dead after a fiery crash involving a motorcycle and box truck early Friday morning in Jersey City.

The two vehicles collided at Route 440 and Culver Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to witnesses.

The motorcycle caught fire and two bodies were seen on the roadway after the crash, a local security guard said.

Investigators have not commented on the crash or what may have caused it.

Southbound Route 440 was closed at Communipaw Avenue during the investigation.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened by 6:30 a.m.