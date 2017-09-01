Connecting immigrants in underserved communities with jobs and hope for the future

Juliet Hodge is training to be an administrative assistant. She came to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago nearly 20 years ago to study theology, but over the years she discovered what made her happiest.

“I wanted to be in a position to help,” she said. “Doing something that would fulfill me and I was stuck in that area because I wasn’t quite sure where to go to get that type of employment.”

Then a couple months ago she was connected with Managed By Q, an office services platform and marketplace connecting a few thousand offices nationwide to services like cleaning, maintenance, IT security and administrative services.

The 3-year-old startup employs about 850 people, many of them immigrants or from underserved communities.

While the national unemployment rate is at a 16-year low, there are still nearly 430,000 New Yorkers looking for work.