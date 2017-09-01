Attempted kidnapper with distinctive face tattoo wanted in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man with distinctive face tattoos after he allegedly tried to kidnap a girl outside a Queens grocery store.

The 12-year-old was with her mom at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the Key Food parking lot on Jamaica Avenue near Hempstead Avenue when a man grabbed the child by the arm and said, “Come with me,” in Spanish, police said.

The girl’s mother grabbed the child’s other arm and pulled her away from the stranger, who ran away heading west on Jamaica Avenue, police said.

The culprit is described as a slim male with dark skin between 30 and 40 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and a grey hat.

He has a red cross tattooed on his forehead and other tattoos on his cheek, police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).