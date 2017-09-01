7 NYPD officers, sergeant sickened by suspected heroin fumes in Queens

REGO PARK, Queens – Seven NYPD officers and a sergeant were taken to the hospital Friday after they were sickened by noxious fumes during a call in Queens, law enforcement sources said.

Those fumes are believed to be from heroin, sources said.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. to a home on Saunders Street near 63rd Drive on a report of an emotionally disturbed person at the home. When they arrived, the individual would not open the door to his apartment.

That’s when the cops began to feel light headed and dizzy. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. All have been treated and released.