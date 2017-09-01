2 pedestrians pushing baby in stroller struck by Department of Health truck in Hamilton Heights

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Three people, including a baby, were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a Department of Health truck in Hamilton Heights Friday afternoon, police say.

It happend around 1 p.m. at Broadway and West 155th Street.

Police say the employee was turning right on Broadway when he struck a 35-year-old woman and a 17-year-old woman who were in the crosswalk. One of them was pushing a baby in a stroller.

All three were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.