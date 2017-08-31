Trump pledges $1M of personal money for Harvey relief

President Donald Trump intends to donate $1 million of his own money to Harvey relief efforts, a White House spokesperson announced Thursday.

“He’ll pledge proudly a million dollars of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The President has not yet decided where exactly the money is going and is researching the best funds to donate to, Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say it will take years to help the areas impacted fully recover.

Harvey’s confirmed death toll climbed to at least 31 as of Thursday morning.

Here’s how you can donate to relief efforts yourself:

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.