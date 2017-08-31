Police question man in stabbing death of man outside his Greenpoint home

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old is being questioned by police Thursday night in the fatal stabbing of a man who was walking near his Greenpoint home with his wife earlier this month.

Gary Correa, 19, who has 13 prior arrests, was identified by witnesses as the assailant in the attack on Aug. 18. No charges have been announced.

It all happened around 9:30 p.m. that Friday night as 42-year-old George B. Carroll was walking with his wife, 41-year-old Christina Romero Carroll, when he was stabbed to death right in front of her on the block where they live.

Romero Carroll told PIX11 the stabbing happened after her husband exchanged words with a group of young men sitting on the steps of PS 110 on Monitor Street.

“They said what are you looking at and he said I am looking at you,” the victim’s wife told PIX11.

All of a sudden, the wife said the group started chasing her husband and one of them stabbed him at the edge of McGolrick Park.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

