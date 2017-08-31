New Jersey’s Sommore talks raunchy comedy ahead of Carolines on Broadway show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sommore is part of the original comedy lineup "Queens of Comedy,” and is known for her raunchy style of comedy.

The New Jersey native, born in Trenton, is also the half sister of actress Nia Long. Sommore will be at Carolines on Broadway for Labor Day weekend, starting with a show on Friday night.

For tickets and showtimes: http://www.carolines.com/comedian/sommore/

