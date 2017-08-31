Man found critically injured on Staten Island road after possible hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — A man apparently left for dead in the middle of a Staten Island road is in critical condition after possibly being the victim of a hit-and-run, police said Thursday.

Police said they responded to Clove and Richmond roads following a call around midnight.

A severely injured man, 61, was found lying in the middle of the roadway, police said.

He was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators believe his injuries are consistent with being struck by a vehicle, although they have not yet deemed it a hit-and-run.

