Irma strengthens to a hurricane over the eastern Atlantic

NEW YORK — Irma officially became a hurricane Thursday morning and is “rapidly intensifying” over the eastern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the storm that formed off the Cabo Verde Islands was deemed a “major hurricane,” clocking in with wind speed greater than 110 mph.

The storm is forecast to remain over the tropical Atlantic through next Tuesday. It does not pose an immediate threat to land and there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the agency said.

