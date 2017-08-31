How to prepare for a natural disaster

NEW YORK — As a catastrophic storm battered Texas this week with historic rainfall and deadly flooding, local and federal officials in New York and New Jersey are warning residents in the tri-state that it can happen here — again.

Almost five years after Sandy ravaged the region, houses are still being raised in Staten Island — and as National Preparedness Month gets underway, the images out of southeast Texas are a grim reminder of the area’s history with catastrophic storms.

“Have a plan, so you can plan for the event, how to react during the event and how to recover from the event,” said Joseph Esposito, commissioner of the New York City Office of Emergency Management.

For ways to protect yourself and your family, follow these links:

The city says it has made progress in protecting New Yorkers, including a seawall on the eastern shore of Staten Island that is expected to be done in 2022.

Still, nothing is 100 percent. So experts and leaders want residents here to start preparing now in case of a natural disaster.