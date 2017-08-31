Harvey remnants could bring showers to tri-state area Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end-of-summer celebration as back-to-school season kicks off, but it looks like the tri-state area could see rain and cooler temperatures partly because of Harvey.

Cool Canadian air makes it way to the area Friday, which will see sunny skies but chilly temperatures with a high of 71 in the city and lows in the mid 50s.

Highs will continue to drop into the weekend, as remnants of Harvey head toward the east coast, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasters are also keeping track on Hurricane Irma, which is making its way along the Atlantic. So far, it does not pose an immediate threat to land and there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the agency said.

Saturday will see a cool start, with morning lows in the 50s in the city. Temperatures will eventually warm up to the low 70s.

As Sunday comes along, there is still a risk of rain, but highs will rise to 79 in the city.

If a trip to the beach was planned for the holiday weekend, Monday seems like the best day to soak in the sun as the temperatures are forecast to warm up with a high of 84 and a low of 63.

PIX11 News’ Byron Miranda contributed to this report.